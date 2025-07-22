Investing in Ukraine now or after the war: what InvestMonitor shows

The debate between optimists and skeptics has been going on for a long time when it comes to attracting investment to Ukraine. Therefore, proper arguments are needed

Recently, the Ukrainian community's attention has been focused on the URC2025 International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Rome. According to participants, this event partially contained the message "investing after the war." For Ukraine, whose debt burden is increasing every year and, according to IMF forecasts, in 2025 will exceed the volume of GDP, , this is not the approach that helps to solve the problem of the shortage of financing for recovery.

That is why many professional economists, analysts, opinion leaders and businessmen are working to attract investors' attention to Ukraine right now.

Ukraine: Waiting is no time to invest

The debate between optimists and skeptics has been going on long enough to make it clear that neither side will win without proper justification. After all, on the one hand, investing in a country during a war is undoubtedly a risk, and on the other hand, risk itself is an integral part of entrepreneurship. The question is whether this risk can be measured and managed effectively .

Read also The Ministry of Economy presented the concept of industrial development after the war

And if investors have a tool that combines feedback from businesses operating on the ground with reliable analytics from government open data sources, it will allow them to see the overall picture of the investment climate in Ukraine?

Such a tool will allow taking into account both the subjective sentiments of entrepreneurs and objective statistical indicators, which will help reduce uncertainty and make informed decisions.

This idea became the basis of the InvestMonitor platform, created by a team with experience in implementing national projects in the field of public finance, education, and innovation – the Ukrainian Development Foundation. InvestMonitor (Link: investmonitor.com.ua) is a platform based on open government data and business surveys. The goal of InvestMonitor is to demonstrate that Ukraine has a heterogeneous investment profile and, despite the war, there are regions and industries that can be attractive for investment.

InvestMonitor platform

InvestMonitor platform – Ukraine's investment environment in data, indices and visualizations

In the spring of this year, InvestMonitor became part of the exposition at Ukraine's Innovation Days 2.0, organized by Ukraine House in Washington, and in July the project presented the results of the business survey "Investment Environment Index of Ukrainian Regions".

Unlock to continue reading To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors