Migrants are gaining momentum and winning the labor market in Europe: how not to lose our youth

We have been digging under our own feet for so long that we have not seen the dynamic migration trends around us

22 vs. 16 – this is how the advantage of migrants over natives of 38 countries from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development looks like in terms of the percentage of people employed in the labor market of these countries.

That is, in 22 out of 38 countries, the percentage of employed migrants is higher than among the indigenous population of these countries. Thus, migrants are gaining momentum in the labor market and are ready to "hook up" the economies of many countries, as a locomotive hooks up cars to ensure their movement, i.e., economic growth for the countries.

image

And what about Eastern European countries? What is the score in the game of "migrants versus natives"? The score is like in that Argentina-Jamaica game – 5:0 in favor of... migrants. This applies to countries such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia, where the percentage of employed migrants exceeds the percentage of employed natives.

See also NBU on the departure of men aged 18-22: We do not expect any drama in this matter

What are the employment rates of migrants in Ukraine's neighboring countries? Poland – 78.8%, Hungary – 80.7%, Czech Republic – 82.4%, Slovakia – 81.9%, Slovenia – 75.9%. According to this indicator, migrants in these five countries have already left behind the average native European citizen – 75.1%.

How can we not mention the 55% employment rate of Ukrainian university graduates! The question is: in what direction will the migration vacuum cleaner work? The answer is obvious .

We have been digging under our own feet for so long, trying to build a "powerful" higher education system in an "aquarium", leaving the labor market outside the scope of the education system, that we have not seen the dynamic migration trends nearby!

And now we want to keep our young people by opening the borders and declaring an increase in student scholarships only a year later. It should be the other way around – first, create a system of incentives to stay in the country.

This gap between our 55% and the average 80% there should be closed by the government of Ukraine by creating appropriate incentives for young people to stay in Ukraine and doing everything possible, through the influence on the labor market, to ensure that our 55% rate grows steadily.

At the moment, the gap between the indicators is very large, like an abyss, and God forbid that the youth of Ukraine fall into this abyss, so the government must work very hard. A lot, because what is currently proposed is still not enough.

Data from the latest report on global migration can be found here and here. They are worth reading. Many interesting things.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors