The launch of multisharing is another step in the development of partnership between the state and business

On June 1, we took an important step by launching the first paid service in Diia for Business. This is a logical continuation of the digital transformation that has already reached millions of Ukrainians. Multisharing is a service that allows you to transfer several digital documents with one request. For example, instead of sending a passport, tax identification number, or income statement separately, they can be combined into one package, which is faster and more convenient. A month after the launch, we are ready to share the first results.

340+ thousand requests are just the beginning

We launched multisharing gradually so that partners could connect at their own pace. But from the very first days, it became clear that the demand for convenient digital interaction was much greater than we expected. During this time, the business has already made more than 340 thousand successful document sharing. This is not just a big number – these are concrete examples where people and businesses have managed to save time, avoid confusion with paperwork, and reduce the workload of managers.

60+ companies have already integrated

Multisharing has already been integrated by more than 60 companies from various fields – from banks to car-sharing services.

Each such integration is a separate story. We don't just provide access to APIs, but also advise, help with technical details, and adapt solutions to specific business processes. For us, it's not about the quantity but the quality of interaction .

The launch of multisharing is another step in the development of partnership between the state and the private sector. In recent years, Diia has transformed into a full-fledged digital services platform. Its capabilities have long gone beyond just convenient access to documents. Today, it is a tool that helps companies increase efficiency, simplify customer service, and save time and resources .

We see companies rethinking their processes. Where there used to be separate stages of document collection, now everything happens in one click. And this is a good example of how the state's digital infrastructure can affect business competitiveness.

What's next?

We continue to collect feedback, improve the service and prepare new features.

Our position is unchanged: all innovations will be implemented in a dialog with the market, gradually and transparently. We understand that the main value of public services is trust. And that is why every step is thoughtful, open and well-grounded.

Conclusion

More than 340 thousand successful sharing and more than 60 integrated companies in the first month are not just statistics. This is proof that businesses need convenient, reliable, and understandable tools. And this is exactly what we are focused on when developing Diia services – to simplify processes, save time, and provide new opportunities for growth.

The launch of multisharing has shown that Ukrainian business is ready for digital cooperation with the state. And we, for our part, will do our best to make this cooperation as efficient, transparent, and useful as possible.

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors