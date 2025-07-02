In 2025, oil will once again go beyond being a mere commodity asset and become an instrument of geopolitical influence and a potential trigger for global economic shifts.

After almost two years of calm, a series of dramatic events in the Middle East has upset the delicate balance. The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, , rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the US show of force have once again brought geopolitics to the forefront of the energy market.