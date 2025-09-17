Ukraine is just beginning to form a regulatory framework for such associations. But there are already examples of pilot projects of energy communities

More than 63,000 attacks on energy infrastructure during the full-scale war, more than 700 of them targeting critical facilities. As of the end of 2024, Ukraine has lost about 10 GW of generating capacity.

These are figures that do not require comment. They clearly explain why decentralized energy, renewables, and local hubs are no longer an innovation. They have become a matter of survival .

Read also What hinders the development of renewable energy in Ukraine

It is in this environment that communities and businesses are becoming the driving force behind the transformation of the energy system. Ukrainian cities, villages, industrial enterprises, farmers, and developers are not waiting for government strategies to be approved and are creating new energy centers on the ground. The war has changed priorities: energy independence has become a mission.

Companies invest in generation – who forms the basis?

In the first half of 2025 alone, 591 MW of new generation was commissioned in the regions of Ukraine. Among the new capacities are 84 MW of wind power plants (WPPs) and 101.4 MW of industrial-type solar power plants (SPPs). SPPs with a total capacity of 84 MW were installed in private households .

Almost every fifth company in Ukraine (or about 20%) is already investing in renewable energy sources (RES). For comparison, in 2023, the number was only 6%. That is, there has been a threefold increase in two years.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors