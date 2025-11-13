Physical evidence can disappear: a case worth $400,000
Last week, the National Police reported that it detained the head of the investigation department of the Darnytsia department while trying to leave the territory of Kyiv region with money. The amount was $400,000. According to the investigation, he was responsible for storing these funds as material evidence in criminal proceedings.
At ASA Group, we are not surprised, as we have every reason to believe that the head of the investigative department was detained with the money that was seized from our client three years ago as part of a criminal investigation. These funds were to be kept by the pre-trial investigation authorities as material evidence until the relevant court decision.
Long-term storage of evidence as a systemic risk area
All the time the investigation was ongoing, our team provided legal support aimed at returning the seized funds. Despite the existence of legal grounds, the actual return of the money did not take place.
