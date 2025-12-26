For the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has resumed the practice of sending Christmas greetings to the American leader. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that the Russian dictator sent a congratulatory telegram to Donald Trump, breaking a long pause in diplomatic etiquette at the highest level between Moscow and Washington.

This step is a demonstrative departure from the policy of total disregard for Western leaders, which the Kremlin has adhered to in recent years. The refusal to greet Joe Biden or EU leaders was part of the narrative of "unfriendly countries" with which even protocol ties have been severed.

Restoring this tradition specifically for Trump is a clear political marker. Putin is trying to emphasize the special status of his relationship with the 47th US president, separating his personality from the American state system, which Moscow continues to call hostile.

At the same time, this gesture remains purely symbolic. The Kremlin immediately clarified that a phone conversation between the leaders is not currently planned, and the greeting itself comes against the backdrop of Moscow's cool reaction to Washington's latest peace initiatives.

Therefore, this "holiday diplomacy" should be seen not as a sign of a real convergence of positions, but as another attempt by the Kremlin to play on the ego of the American president, fueling the illusion of the possibility of exclusive agreements bypassing traditional diplomatic mechanisms.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors