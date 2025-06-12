Opinion
Owners of good stories: how publishers are conquering new media industries
Yulia Orlova
CEO of the Vivat publishing house
Ideas rule the world, and literature is one of the most powerful sources of such ideas. A good book not only entertains or informs, but also creates entire worlds filled with characters, conflicts, language, and mood.
This makes literature extremely attractive to the creative industries. For example, a television adaptation can show the same world as a book, but visually - through images, music, and atmosphere. It's the same with the audio format: a good story becomes even stronger when performed by an actor with a distinctive voice, emphasized by sound design.
In recent years, the global content market has increasingly focused on stories with ready-made audiences. A book is just such a launching pad.
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors