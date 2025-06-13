Missile systems are rightly considered a powerful weapon for deterring external aggression and are capable of carrying out major strike missions. If the Armed Forces of Ukraine had several thousand different missiles – cruise and ballistic, as well as a deployed air defense system, it is unlikely that the Russian dictator Putin would dare to attack.

Ukraine has historically been a very strong missile-building power, and during the Cold War, 12 of the world's 20 most powerful strategic intercontinental missiles were created at the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau and Yuzhmash Production Association, including the unsurpassed R-36M missile (NATO classification name SS-18 Satan).

But Ukraine entered a full-scale war without a missile shield and a sword of deterrence.

