The sunflower market is entering a period of decline, and this is not just a seasonal adjustment. The key factor is the fall in global prices for vegetable oils: soybean and palm oil have sharply lost in price, which automatically reduces the price attractiveness of sunflower.

This creates negative expectations in the Ukrainian market, where oil is the main driver of the price of seeds. The current sunflower price level of about 25,500-26,000 UAH/t looks temporarily stable. There is export demand, but margins no longer allow domestic buyers to compete.