In banks, the share of instant transfers may exceed half of all transactions by the end of the year. It's important to keep in mind the common mistakes that can stop a payment

By the end of 2025, more than half of all transactions in retail banks in Ukraine will be carried out through instant credit transfers. This forecast is in line with European trends: in EU countries, the share of instant payments may exceed 40% in the coming years. In Ukraine, the new version of the NBU's Electronic Payment System (EPS-4.1), which operates 24/7 in real time, provides the basis for the development of this service.

See also Unlimited transfers. Features of IBAN payments

The main advantage of instant transfers is their 24/7 availability and extraordinary speed: funds are received in seconds. Banks formally set a time limit of "up to 10 seconds," but in practice, transfers are even faster. Users quickly get used to this pace, as it is convenient for all parties to the transaction.

What are the limits and cost