The critical raw materials sector is rapidly moving to the forefront of Ukraine's economic strategy. With confirmed reserves of 22 of the 34 minerals recognized as critical by the EU, the country has become a strategic point in future supply chains.

According to geological estimates and market analytics (including data from the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine and the US Geological Survey), the total market value of Ukraine's critical mineral reserves could exceed $15 trillion in a favorable scenario of full development. The uranium base alone is already estimated at tens of billions of dollars.

What does the share of Ukrainian critical materials look like against the background of their reserves in the world, and what is the state of these deposits today? Read about this in the first part of the text by DataDriven consultant Olena Yurkovska, prepared based on the results of the study. The next publication will be devoted to structural and regulatory challenges in their development.