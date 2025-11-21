Head of the Analytical Department at the Center for Economic Research and Forecasting "Financial Pulse"

The beginning of winter brings the risk of rising prices and uncertainty regarding international aid, which is supposed to be the financial pillar for 2026.

The beginning of winter is a period of new challenges for the economy. On the one hand, as last year, a possible "arrhythmia" in the energy supply will be key. Moreover, it is currently difficult to predict the extent of the damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure and what other challenges the country will face.

On the other hand, important factors will be the business strategy of enterprises in the event of power outages, the situation at the front, and the size of the "safety cushion" for 2026, which international financial assistance should undoubtedly become.

The economy is suffering from constant power outages. Businesses are slowing down, facing a difficult choice: to hastily invest in alternative sources, raise prices, or reduce their activity. At the same time, a price revision in any industry that is closely linked to many others is the first step towards total inflationary "aggression."

The cost of electricity

Let me remind you that last year, under somewhat similar conditions, the economy "sagged" by almost 30%. And rising prices became an objective factor for businesses to avoid bankruptcy. At the same time, we understand that rising prices activate the "virus" of inflation and have a negative impact on the foreign exchange market – citizens buy up foreign currency to save their savings.

