Does your company have a stigma against mental health? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to change the situation for the better

Despite the efforts of the HR department, free and confidential psychological support programs from employers, most Ukrainian employees are in no hurry to seek help. According to studies by Meditopia EAP Statistics, only 5-10% of the team uses EAP (Employee Assistance Program) programs, although the level of 15% and above is considered effective.

In a time of war, this seems paradoxical: the constant threat, forced displacement, and instability only increase the need for psychological support. So why don't people take advantage of help in such a situation, even when it is available and safe? One of the key reasons is the deep-rooted stigma that makes people hide fatigue, emotional swings and postpone taking care of themselves "for later.".

