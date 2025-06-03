The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a new unique special operation and for the third time hit the Crimean bridge – this time under water.

This is an incredibly daring operation, when 1100 kg of explosives were placed under a pillar under the nose of Russian FSB officers who "watch literally every bird in the Kerch bridge area," emphasizes LIGA.net Former General Staff spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov.

The explosives under the pylon were not planted by humans – it was 99%, a Ukrainian diving expert is convinced. This means that Ukraine has succeeded in implementing certain developments in the segment of marine underwater drones, Defense Express analyst Ivan Kyrychevsky confirms to LIGA.net : "And now the Russians are dealing with the consequences".

How Ukrainian special services managed to hit the Kerch Bridge – first versions.