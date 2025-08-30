Around noon on August 30th, on Akademika Yefremova Street in Lviv shot dead / shot and killed / killed by gunfire current Member of Parliament and former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 8th convocation Andriy Parubiy. The politician lived nearby. The fact of the murder was officially confirmed by the National Police, members of parliament, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Parubiy's friends and colleagues are counting on him. LIGA.net, suggesting the murder has a Russian connection. Law enforcement officials say that in addition to this version, they are also considering many others.