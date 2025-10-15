A targeted attack on the Slavutych substation that supplies power to the Chornobyl NPP was a sign of direct nuclear blackmail

The beginning of October 2025 was marked by the resumption of massive aggressor attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. For the first time since the spring shelling, the country again faced large-scale power outages.

For example, Chernihiv region has introduced 6/3 schedules, which means 6 hours with power and 3 hours without. In Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply. In Odesa, more than 46,000 consumers were left without electricity.

The attacks are accompanied by systemic pressure on critical nodes of the power system – both generating facilities and distribution facilities.

This indicates the beginning of a new stage of the "energy" war against Ukraine. Unlike in previous years, the campaign against the Ukrainian energy sector is being launched based on the experience of previous winters and with a targeted selection of targets.

Enemy Strategy: Strikes on Energy Infrastructure and Nuclear Pressure

We can already say that the enemy has changed its focus: if in 2022-2024 the main targets of air attacks were large thermal power plants, today they are nuclear power facilities and critical substations that feed them.

To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors