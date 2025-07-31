On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada is to vote to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO. This "rollback" to the previous state was preceded by monetary threats from the European Union and thousands of "cardboard" rallies in support of the anti-corruption agencies. "We heard the street," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

But in reality, the support of the "street" is only a credit of trust to the NABU from an active society. Over 10 years, the bureau has accumulated a number of serious problems.

"Who should be responsible, for example, for the case of Omelyan? The man lost years of his life, had to spend enormous money and effort to prove in all instances that he was not a camel and to defend his reputation," says LIGA.net off the record former top official, involved in another NABU case.

In general, any institution has problems, explains Semen Kryvonos, NABU director, to LIGA.net : "But NABU gets the most of it. We have a vision of how to fix it.".

From this text you will learn:

why the NABU's practice of "going all the way" does not always justify itself;

What lawyers and officials criticize detectives for most;

What should be the effective control over the bureau's work.



