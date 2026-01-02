Analysis
Budanov heads the Presidential Office – first conclusions and forecasts
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
Mariam Ohannysian
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree on assignment Kirill Budanov head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Budanov is one of the few people really close to the president. We explain what his appointment changes and who will face problems.
