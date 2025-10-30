The last one, the 19th package of sanctions The EU's decision caused an unexpected surge of activity in Russian state media. The propagandists focused on one seemingly absurd point: restrictions on the export of motorized children's toys, tricycles, and other "unusual" civilian goods.

Russian propaganda tried to ridicule this move as a "meaningless" manifestation of Western bureaucracy. In reality, Russia is actively using toys to produce drones.

LIGA.net found out why toys with motors are on the sanctions list, how Russia circumvents the restrictions, and what this says about the true scale of its defense industry.