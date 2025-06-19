It is hard to believe that in the context of an unprecedented increase in terror from Russia, Ukraine's incredible efforts to intercept Russian missiles and shoot down drones, and the sometimes insane shortage of air and missile defense (AMD) assets, officials are slowing down projects in this area.

For unknown reasons, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has lost a promising joint project with an EU country and is strangely ignoring the possibility of purchasing Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems (AMS) for the army. This has significantly reduced the prospects and pace of development of the country's echeloned air defense system.

For security reasons, we cannot name the countries and specific defense companies. However, the author knows about all the cases mentioned below from many sources in various ministries and departments that prepared the visits and negotiations.

From this text you will learn: