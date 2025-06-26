Is it appropriate to consider the NATO summit in The Hague as "the art of the possible"? Absolutely. Although it was a real political Cirque du Soleil. But it was worth it: the Alliance maintained its unity and did not begin to dissolve into historical annals, US President Donald Trump did not create a new scandal and did not demonstrate a playful desire to withdraw the United States from the Alliance, and Ukraine did not end up on the sidelines.

Undoubtedly, the immediate course of events could be perfectly characterized by the historical words of the first president of independent Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk , because European politicians somehow "fell between the raindrops," turning the event into a magnificent triumph for Trump that would have been envied by the Caesars of Ancient Rome.

Putin also reminded everyone of himself – with a bloody "greeting". The Kremlin criminal reached an unprecedented scale in the genocide of the Ukrainian people on the eve of the NATO summit – the number of those killed in Ukraine by Russian missile and drone terrorism has increased to dozens almost daily, and the number of wounded has reached hundreds of civilians .

