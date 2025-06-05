Оn June 3, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a number of decrees by which appointed new commanders in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Robert Brovdi (Magyar) became the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Oleh Apostol became the commander of the Air Assault Forces, and Major General Mykhailo Drapaty was transferred to the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vadym Sukharevskyi, who headed the SSU, was appointed deputy commander of the "East" operational command.

"All these changes have one goal – to strengthen our guys at the front, to provide them with everything they need to fight effectively," assures Defense Minister Rustem Umerov .

Not all personnel changes in the army are perceived as unequivocally positive. "The idiocy of the name of Syrsky," says an interlocutor LIGA.net of the reshuffle of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces. This may also indicate an increase in the influence of politics on the army.

But if we put aside emotions and political nuances, these personnel changes are absolutely planned measures to improve the effectiveness of troop management, explains LIGA.net expert of the Center for Defense Strategies, Colonel Victor Kevlyuk.

To understand the nuances of the reshuffle,, LIGA.net talked to a dozen servicemen of different levels in different structures of the Defense Forces.

From this text you will learn: