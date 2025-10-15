Read the first part of the article here:

"Are we going to shoot down Russian satellites?" jokingly asked during a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky one of the journalists.

The chief of staff dodged the question. But even without that, the announced Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entrusted with many tasks: reconnaissance, navigation, and reliable communication. Therefore, their creation is a decision that is certainly timely.

By the end of 2025, the process of creating a number of new branches of the armed forces will continue, including unmanned air defense systems, space and cyber troops.

"It seems that Ukraine's potential in military space looks like this: we have great people in the past, a bare ass in the present, and great ambitions for the future," says one Defense Ministry officer about the April Space for Ukraine forum organized by the Defense Ministry.

LIGA.net talked to representatives of the command and military personnel of various structures to understand what and how the Armed Forces will change by the end of 2025.

You will learn from this text:

what other changes are planned in the structure of the Armed Forces;

whether it is possible to quickly create drone air defense in Ukraine;

where Ukraine plans to buy satellites for the Space Force.