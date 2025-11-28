Scandal surrounding search in the house Andriy Yermak escalates into a political one crisisDissatisfaction grew in parliament among the "servants of the people" that an unelected official (and Yermak was not elected) had concentrated too much power in his hands and lacked trust among Ukrainians. The NABU and SAPO investigation became the most devastating internal blow to the president. To Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the war.

On the evening of November 28 Yermak has resigned – will this save Zelenskyy's position?