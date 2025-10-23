"The Chief of Staff has the right to change commanders," says a source close to the command LIGA.net. It is about the creation of a new Joint Forces Group in the Defense Forces, the leadership of which is entrusted to General Mykhailo Drapaty.



The joint forces grouping under Drapaty's command assumed a "narrowed" area of responsibility in the Kharkiv region and adjacent territories. Until then, the media had been telling the story that the real reason for the reshuffle was a conflict between Drapatyi and the commander-in-chief By Oleksandr Syrsky. Allegedly, the chairman is bringing down a potential competitor by limiting his powers.

Although, as the LIGA.net viktor Kevliuk, an expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, says that the Joint Forces Command headed by Drapatyi is "an office of 400 generals and officers" that is not so easy to lose in the management processes.

Not all personnel changes in the command are due to competition, and generals are not always "eaten up," adds another source close to the command. There are other reasons. We investigated them LIGA.net.