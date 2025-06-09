"People have watched too many James Bond movies and think that intelligence is all about tuxedos, casinos, super-spy gadgets, and vodka martinis – shake them, don't stir them. That's true too. But now the job is more like the movie "Evacuation" with Chris Hemsworth. Although life is still more interesting than movies and has a better sense of humor," a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate tells LIGA.net .

Intelligence agency currently remains one of the most popular areas of work among Ukrainians – it is what most candidates who submit their applications to the State Intelligence Service want to do. Another popular area is analytics. 99 out of 100 people who want to do this work do not even reach the preliminary screening stage, the State Intelligence Service says.

Intelligence is limited in its recruitment tools – they can only motivate volunteers to join the ranks of the GUR. However, getting into this special service is much more difficult than into other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

To understand who is selected for the GUR units and how, LIGA.net spoke with three representatives of Ukrainian intelligence.

From this text you will learn: