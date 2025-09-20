The head of the SBU says that the special forces of the Security Service carry out top-priority operations on the battlefield and deep behind enemy lines. Vasyl Malyuk:"You've seen, besides " "Spiderwebs", how much we have done. There are specific names and specific faces behind this."

However, such special operations are not for beginners, and the bombing of the Crimean bridge is not something to start your service with, explain LIGA.net in the SBU special unit "Alpha" (Special Operations Center "A"). Initially, the candidate undergoes rigorous selection, training, and adaptation.

"Newcomers will not be allowed to participate in high-profile SBU special operations that change the course of the war," says LIGA.net SBU special forces officer. – Operations like "Spiderweb" are carried out exclusively by trained professionals. The success of the mission and the lives of people depend on this."

How to join the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) and what selection processes you need to go through – we explain in detail.