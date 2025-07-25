"Everyone has heard what people are saying these days – on social media, to each other, on the streets," he said said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy july 23, on the second day mass protests due to the adoption of the scandalous law No. 12414. And he introduced a new draft law to the Rada that would roll back the scandal and "strengthen the powers of the NABU and the SAPO."

The problem is that the following voted in favor of depriving the anti-corruption bodies of their independence in turbo mode 263 people's deputies from different factions, most of them from the Servant of the People. Now they are forced to "roll back" following the law. And one by one, they are posting on their social networks to explain how this happened and calling for a "quicker session" to fix everything.



LIGA.net gathered the "wall of tears" of Ukrainian MPs in one place.