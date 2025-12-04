President of France Emmanuel Macron warned that the US might "betray" Ukraine – this is stated in a leaked transcript of conversations between European leaders, during which they discussed the protection of Kyiv during peace negotiations under US leadership.

Details of the conversation that took place December 1st, published by the German Der Spiegel. Macron spoke with EU leaders and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the leak, Europeans are concerned about the approach of Donald Trump's envoys – Vitkoff and Kushner – to negotiations with Russia. Why can't the US be trusted anymore?



LIGA.net retells an article from Der Spiegel in short.