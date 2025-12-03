"The Russians must understand that the flow of weapons to Ukraine will continue," he says in an interview with LIGA.net nATO secretary general Mark Rutte. on December 3, he brought together about 30 foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss military support for Ukraine and a fresh topical issue: the visit of american envoys to Moscow and their a five-hour conversation with Putin's announcer about what to do with the "peace plan."

As a result, Russia rejected the proposals as "unacceptable." So, the Kremlin is not willing to make concessions on Ukraine's accession to NATO, the size of the Armed Forces, or territories. But Europe now has a two-point "plan" for Putin instead of 28 points: this is what it offers.