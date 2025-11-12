For two months now, Russian drones have been giving Europe nightmares, reaching as far as Belgium, the political and military headquarters of NATO. The drones have been spotted flying near F-16 and F-35 fighter jet bases, as well as in places where US nuclear bombs are potentially stored.

Belgian Member of the European Parliament Wouter Beke (Group of the European People's Party) in a conversation with LIGA.net calls Russia's regular drone attacks "microwave warfare." Just as a microwave oven heats food by making water molecules vibrate, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to create vibrations within Europe, he explains.

How successful Putin is at this, where Russia is launching its drones across Europe, and why it is impossible to stop drone attacks without Ukraine – in the review LIGA.net.