Ukraine stirred the first mass protests since the start of a full-scale war with Russia – all because of the president's decision Volodymyr Zelenskyy to eliminate independence in turbo mode anti-corruption bodies. This move has sparked a barrage of criticism from civil society and concern from Western partners.

Despite promises to restore independence NABU and SAP, the street does not trust and remains the main lever of pressure on the president. Observers consider this step as the biggest mistake of Zelensky during his presidential term. The EU warns that this threatens European integration and funding from partners.

LIGA.net reread Bloomberg, The Guardian, Politico, The Economist and made five conclusions: what Zelenskyy was counting on, and why this calculation failed.