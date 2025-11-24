After a long lull, Ukraine's Neptune cruise missile has returned to the war – and in a big way. So now this unique development has a special role to play.

Defense Forces of Ukraine hit Novorossiysk – a point of basing for Russian ships, and a number of other facilities in Russia, including another oil refinery. The port infrastructure, the Sheskharis oil terminal, as well as the S400 air defense system launcher and the Russian missile storage facility were severely damaged.

Systematic work on the rocket is yielding results. But little is still known about it. How many modifications did the Ukrainian Neptune cruise missile have, why are they now called "long" and "bubbly" and how effective are they? LIGA.net.