Donald Trump announced US intention to supply Ukraine weapons, in particular Patriot air defense system, at European expense and under NATO coordination. He threatens to impose 100-500% tariffs on Russia and its partners if Moscow does not stop the war over 50 days.

Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyivso that to coordinate mechanisms procurement.

For European partners, this is a test of their willingness to support Ukraine financially and militarily, says the Lithuanian Foreign Minister (2020-2024) Gabrielius Landsbergis.



Social media exploded with outrage: the US president legalized another 50 days of impunity for the murder of Ukrainians. "Trump has no tools now. By giving Putin another 50 days, he has increased the time for himself to make further decisions," he explains. LIGA.net Mykola Kapitonenko, analyst at the International Center for Advanced Studies.

From this text you will learn:

what role do the US, NATO and Europe play in supplying weapons to Ukraine;

what new types of weapons are planned to be transferred to Ukraine, including Patriot and JASSM;

How Trump is using tariffs to pressure Russia and its partners.