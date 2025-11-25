Ukraine is in a political crisis. The opposition blocked parliament and demanded a new government. Motherland and European solidarity waiting for a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy – want to communicate and form a new coalition.

Mono-majority Servants of the people – are depressed. They don't understand what to expect next and how to vote for the 2026 budget. Without other factions, they will not have enough votes to do so. No one else wants to unite with MPs from the former OPFL.

The president promised his faction his own plan to overcome the crisis. While he is working on it, the likelihood of an Italian strike by MPs is growing. Especially since the president is much more concerned with the international track than with domestic political problems, which have been transferred to the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. He is not actively addressing them himself, and his access to the president has been severely restricted. Are there any possible ways out of this crisis?