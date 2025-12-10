Northern Ukraine is preparing for the worst winter since the beginning of the invasion. The towns, located a few dozen kilometers from the Russian border, live with the sound of "shaheds" and "fuel meters" in their generators. "In general, it's very difficult for us because winter is just beginning," says LIGA.net oleksandr Kodola, Mayor of Nizhyn.

We went and found out how Nizhyn, Shostka, and Novhorod-Siverskyi are building unique strategies for surviving the blackout and why giving up is not an option right now.