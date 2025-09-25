Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko without explanation canceled the session of the Kyiv City Council scheduled for September 25, which he had convened. Two days earlier, the deputy, leader of the Servant of the people Andriy Vitrenko launched a procedure to recall the mayor.

"Systemic problems in city management, decisions for "cronies" and irresponsible attitude to Kyiv residents. Lack of communication with the Kyiv City Council," Vitrenko listed such claims against Klitschko in his commentary LIGA.net.

In June, he also initiated a motion of no confidence in Klitschko's associate, who served as his first deputy Mykola Povoroznyk. At the time, 74 members of the Kyiv City Council voted for it, but the mayor simply suspended him for the duration of the investigation.

"The cancellation of the plenary session was probably done precisely to prevent it from turning into a circus. Obviously, no decisions would have been made: everyone would have tried to show off their own grievances, both political and emotional," the source explains LIGA.net in the deputy corps of the Kyiv City Council.

Why such an initiative has appeared now and whether it is realistic to collect the 80 votes needed to pass a motion of no confidence in Klitschko in the Kyiv City Council – found out LIGA.net.