There is a personnel crisis in the highest echelons of power. In addition to the fact that the president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy you have to look for of a new manager of his office after his retirement Andriy Yermakthe positions of the Ministers of Justice and Energy have been vacant for more than 10 days. The previous ministers Herman Galushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk dismissed after a major corruption scandal in the energy sector Mindich Gate.

A replacement is being sought among MPs from the Servant of the People faction and in the energy sector. Whose names are on the president's desk now and who has the best chance?