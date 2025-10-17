Ukraine is now leading NATO's military strategy. The proof is the launch of pURL programswhere the funding target is set at $1 billion per month. NATO officials assure LIGA.netthe program has no end date. This pipeline will run continuously.



Within one day, the number of countries participating in PURL from six increased to 17.

Another conveyor belt is that NATO is learning from Ukraine, and it is already yielding practical results. "We had a Patriot radar damaged in Ukraine by a Russian strike. The industry recognized it as unsuitable for restoration. But thanks to NSATU coordination, it was repaired in Germany in eight weeks and returned to the front. Shortly after its return, it had its first successful engagement," says a senior NATO official.

How the Russian-Ukrainian front has become a living "laboratory" and why NATO is confident that the United States will not "abandon" Ukraine Ukraine: analysis LIGA.net from the headquarters.