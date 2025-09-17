Administration Donald Trump approved the first assistance packages Ukraine will receive the weapons under the PURL program funded by NATO allies in the near future. Although formally, the formation of the a new mechanism became known on August 1, the result was an unpleasant surprise for Moscow.

And not because of the composition of the first batches of weapons for the Defense Forces, which are rather aimed at deterring the occupation forces and reducing the destruction and killing of civilians as a result of genocidal missile and drone attacks. Under certain conditions, this story can be developed by the allies to the prospect of destructive decisions and steps for Russia.

First of all, because military assistance to Ukraine is currently seen as a direct response to the attack on Poland drones and missiles. september 10, 2025 is increasingly seen in NATO as a watershed in the war. Putin's attack – which may well have been provoked by the ambitions of Xi Jinpinghas given rise to the realization that only a powerful and resilient Ukraine can protect or at least distance the bloc's countries from a direct clash with Russia, which is backed by China, North Korea, and Iran.

Trump's simultaneous mantra that "Zelensky will have to make a peace deal" remains in parentheses, but against the backdrop of specifics about weapons, it already seems like a formal balance in the pressure on the parties.

This will have a direct impact on the pace and scale of Ukraine's armament. What are we talking about?