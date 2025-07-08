In eight days – from June 30 to July 7 – Russians carried out at least five attacks on the buildings of territorial recruitment centers in different cities. There are dead and dozens of wounded. These attacks were a continuation of the Russians' dream to disrupt mobilization and destroy the recruitment process, the sources say. LIGA.net .

"If the Defense Forces stop receiving replenishment, there will be no one to defend against the Russians," states LIGA.net Victor Kevliuk, an expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, a retired colonel. "The enemy has no other advantage than numerical strength. Neither technological, nor tactical, nor any superfashionable methods of commanding troops. There is only an invasion of people, many of whom are not spared.".

However, the mobilization process will not be affected by Russian attacks on the premises of the TCC and JV, emphasizes LIGA.net Vitaliy Sarantsev, head of the Communications Department of the Land Forces Command.

Why did the Russians start shelling the TCC right now and what consequences could this have?.

"Obstruct as much as possible". Why Russia is attacking the TCC and JVs

on June 30, the enemy attacked the building of the district shopping center in Kryvyi Rih with a point attack. There were no military losses, as the staff was in a shelter during the alarm. Civilians who were near the site of the attack were injured.

On the morning of July 3, Russia attacked the regional and city TCCs in Poltava. Two people were killed and more than 50 were injured. The buildings adjacent to the military infrastructure were destroyed. Employees of the institutions were also injured .

On July 6, UAVs attacked the district TCC and JV in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. There was no direct hit to the building. The attack damaged 14 residential buildings. One civilian was injured.

on July 7, a hostile attack was directed at Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. In Kharkiv, drones damaged the premises of the regional shopping center, injuring at least three people. In Zaporizhzhia, there were four hits on the TCC at once. Two military security companies and about 14 civilians were wounded. Private houses and cars were damaged.

The strategic goal of these Russian attacks is to disrupt the mobilization process in Ukraine, says Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Land Forces, LIGA.net : "They understand that the work of the TCC and JV is the only effective way to man the Defense Forces at the moment. That is why they are trying to stop this process in various ways, to impede it as much as possible.".

Sabotage, agents, attacks. How Russia is trying to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine

If the Russians succeed in disrupting the process of replenishing the Armed Forces, the Defense Forces will first lose their reserves, and then begin to lose the combat capability of the units that are directly engaged in defense, states LIGA.net Kevliuk. Therefore, the enemy is trying to influence the manning system in various ways.

"It is about lobbying through agents to appoint idiots to positions in the recruitment system, and about corruption of this system at all levels," Kevliuk lists. "Another element of influence is information and psychological influence on the population, the military and political leadership of the country and the employees working in the structures of the TCC.".

The entire mobilization process is accompanied by information attacks and the spread of fakes and manipulations that are intended to discredit the military personnel of the JCC and JV, the leadership of the Armed Forces, the Land Forces and the military-political leadership in general, adds Sarantsev.

Another way is to fire on the premises of territorial recruitment centers. "Which are also accompanied by an information campaign that presents the attack of enemy kamikaze drones as support from the Ukrainian population," Sarantsev says. "To try to attract the part of Ukrainian citizens who are critical of the mobilization processes to their side.".

Now it is easier for the enemy to present such attacks as a "gesture of support" to a certain part of the population that allegedly does not want to fight, explains LIGA.net Head of the Council of Reservists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivan Tymochko.

"At the beginning of the great war, when something like this happened near the TCC, many people, on the contrary, went to military recruitment offices – there was anger and social consolidation..

At that time, the enemy did not carry out such attacks, because each strike could lead to an influx of people into the army," he recalls. "Now they present it as follows: 'We are hitting the recruitment centers created by the regime,' and 'Ukrainians do not want this war

Although, as all the interlocutors remind us LIGA.net , neither the addresses nor the coordinates of the TCCs have ever been classified – none of the centers has ever been a closed secret facility. "All these premises are well known, they are stationary, they cannot go anywhere and, accordingly, they are very easy to attack," says Kevliuk. "We also have information on the location of military commissariats in the Russian Federation.".

These attacks are a continuation of sabotage attempts to bring explosives into the premises of the shopping center, says LIGA.net Sarantsev.

However, it is too early to consider this format of sabotage complete, warns Kevliuk: "They gathered a certain pool of agents, gave them tasks, promised them a bright day after tomorrow, and launched. Now the agents have run out physically. But whether there will be a new wave of such sabotage will depend on the emphasis placed by the enemy's intelligence service.".

LIGA.net asked the SBU for a comment on this topic. However, the special service has not yet commented on this information.

Will the Russians be able to disrupt the mobilization

The Russians will not be able to disrupt the mobilization process by attacking the TCC and JV, Sarantsev says.

"Of course, certain adjustments will be made to the work of the MCC and JFO to ensure the maximum protection of the life and health of both employees of these institutions and visitors," he emphasizes. It has been going on and will continue.".

Four employees of the TCC and JV in different cities of Ukraine confirmed LIGA.net that there were no fundamental changes in their work due to the Russian attacks. "The enemy will not succeed in disrupting the mobilization," said one of the servicemen, "We are working as usual.".

There will be more waves of hate against the TCC, adds another serviceman, because these strikes will be used to cover up attacks on civilians.

The organizational part of the mobilization work will be little affected, the military clarify, as the data of those liable for military service has been digitized. There may be problems with the provision of benefits and social services to active servicemen, veterans and their families, as some of their personal files are kept in paper form in archives, Sarantsev notes.

Russians will stop hitting the TCC only when they see that it causes public aggression against Russia, not the military, Tymochko is convinced.

It takes one to two days to relocate the supply centers that suffered from the attacks, Kevlyuk adds. The attacks may be repeated, he summarizes: "If the state's air defense system, which also covers the territorial recruitment centers, misses the attacks, we will have situations like those in Poltava, Kremenchuk and other cities.".