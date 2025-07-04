June 2025 became a record month for the number of Shahed drones and their imitations launched by Russia against Ukraine. According to reports from the Air Force, which LIGA.net analyzed day by day, this amounts to approximately 5,500 drones per month.

For comparison, from January to the end of June 2024, Ukrainian cities were attacked by a total of about 2300 strike drones. But since the beginning of last autumn, their number has been measured in thousands monthly, gradually increasing.

At the same time, mobile fire groups account for no more than 40% of losses.

The June record is just the beginning of the scaling up of Russian drone attacks, LIGA.net was warned by the command of two structures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In the future, there will be more Shahed drones, and some of them will have jet engines. Simultaneously, the Russians will be looking for ways to reach rear cities with FPV drones.

How to counter this? We spoke with the General Staff and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

From this text you will learn: