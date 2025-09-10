During the Russian attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night of September 10, 19 drones flew in Poland, said the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking before the Sejm.

"Without a doubt, this provocation is incomparably more dangerous for Poland than the previous ones," Tusk said.

Poland has requested the use of NATO's Article 4 – to consult with other Allies to determine whether the country's territorial integrity, independence or security is under threat. Tusk expects greater support from allies after these consultations.

"This is not just a war for Ukrainians. This is a confrontation that Russia has declared to the entire free world," he said.

LIGA.net collected the reactions of politicians and public figures to the attack on Poland.