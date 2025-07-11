President Donald Trump angry at the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and is restoring military aid to Ukraine, Western media write. This is against the backdrop of the failure of talks between them, Russian offensive at the front and shelling Ukrainian cities.

Putin is determined to defeat Ukraine, no matter how many Russians it costs, and establish a Russian sphere of influence in Europe. Trump's vacillations help him. And they greatly hinder Ukraine, although its dependence on US weapons has decreased significantly.

LIGA.net reread The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Economist, The Atlantic: We recount five key takeaways from Trump's change in sentiment.

How Trump is changing course to be tougher on Russia