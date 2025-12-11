Russia, through the mediation of USA insists on Ukrainian Donbas, which it failed to seize in 11 years of war. The deadline is Christmas. The fact is, this is worse than the Minsk agreements.

President Donald Trump press on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demanding the acceptance of conditions that coincide with the Kremlin's wishes. Analysts say that concessions in Donbas may not only fail to bring peace but also open the gates wide for new Russian aggression deeper into Ukraine. Why? LIGA.net I reread it. The Financial Times, Bloomberg, The Guardian, The Times – here are four conclusions about the new "peace initiatives."