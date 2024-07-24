Russia is superior in resources, manpower and equipmen , so it pushes the front and slowly moves forward, not counting losses. Ukraine is betting on the accuracy of weapons and drones. The Armed Forces need mobilization to form reserves and new brigades, to replace the killed and wounded.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi gave an interview to The Guardian. LIGA.net collected the key points.

The Russians have more equipment, soldiers, and resources

The Russian army has many more resources, Syrskyi admits. They have more of everything: tanks, IFVs, soldiers. Their initial 100,000 invasion force has grown to 520,000, and by the end of 2024 there will be 690,000.

When it comes to equipment, the ratio is 1:2 or 1:3 in their favor. Since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has doubled – from 1,700 to 3,500. Artillery has tripled, and armored personnel carriers went from 4,500 to 8,900: "Therefore, the issue of supply, the issue of quality, is really at the forefront."

The advantage in people and technology explains the loss of territories. "The Russian aggressor attacks our positions in many directions. Could Russia’s advance be halted? "Yes, of course. First of all, it depends on our brave soldiers, our officers." Quite often, stable and heroic Ukrainian units defeat larger enemy forces, the newspaper writes.

Russia's attempt to capture the Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts failed. "It failed," says Syrskyi. Fighting continues, but Putin has not been able to create a "security corridor" near the border and Belgorod Oblast. Regarding rumors that Moscow is planning another assault on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – "If so, we can give them a good response."

Russia's creeping victories are tactical, local gains, rather than an operational breakthrough like the capture of a major city. The enemy has not made any significant progress. The frontline is 3,700 km long. Active hostilities – 977 km: "Twice the length of the border between Germany and France."

Russia's successes have been achieved at a staggering human cost. The Kremlin's losses are three times greater than the Ukrainian losses, and even more in some sectors. The Russian Federation sacrifices a huge amount of infantry to gain 100-200 m.

"It’s very important for us to save the lives of our soldiers. We don’t defend ruins to the death. We do not want to achieve our goals at any cost or throw people into futile meat assaults," says Syrskyi. He adds: sometimes you have to move to more favorable positions. Ukraine's losses are a sensitive issue, a topic that Moscow can use.

Hope for drones and robots

F-16 would strengthen Ukraine's air defense. They would allow Kyiv to more effectively counter Russian cruise missiles and accurately hit ground targets. But there are limits to the capabilities of the F-16. They would have to stay 40 km or more from the front line because of the risk of being destroyed by Moscow.

Russia has an excellent air force and a very strong anti-aircraft defense. Because of this, Ukraine is increasingly turning to UAVs and testing robotic ground systems – ground robots that can deliver ammunition or rescue the wounded. New unmanned systems command has appeared.

"We fight not by quantity but quality," adds Syrskyi. "Drones now play as big a role as artillery."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully use long-range kamikaze drones to strike deep into Russia. Currently, they are targeting about 200 critical infrastructure facilities. All are related to military logistics: these are factories, fuel storage facilities, and ammunition depots. There are also naval drones that sank about a third of Russia's Black Sea Fleet: "The sea has become a trap for them and for some [vessels] a grave."

Ukraine has plans to return Crimea

The Kremlin is forced to completely withdraw from Sevastopol. Drone and missile strikes destroyed radar and missile installations. The key goal of Ukraine is the destruction of the Kerch road and the railway crossing connecting the occupied peninsula with Russia.

However, Syrskyi refused to say when it will happen.

Kyiv has a plan to return Crimea: "It's realistic. Of course, it is a big military secret. We will do everything we can to reach the internationally recognised borders of 1991 [when Ukraine voted for independence from the USSR]. We have to win … to liberate our citizens who are in the occupied territories, who are suffering."

Without mobilization, it is impossible to create reserves

Like many soldiers, Syrskyi rarely sees his family. "They suffer without me, so maybe it’s an issue for me too. But I know: we will win! I know how I have to do it. And I'm sure that we will do it." The general adds that he does not sleep for many hours. In rare moments of rest, he reads books on the history of Ukraine.

The most urgent task for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is mobilization. The patriotic fervor that prompted many to volunteer in the spring of 2022 has worn off. Without mobilization, it is impossible to create new reserves and brigades, which are needed because Russia is increasing its own ground forces.

"It’s very important for us that all citizens of Ukraine fulfil their constitutional duty," says the general. "Where were you when all citizens of Ukraine were fighting in such fierce battles? That is the question."

One initiative is being formed in neighboring Poland. Soon Ukrainians abroad will be invited to the new legion. Training will take place in Poland, creating trust between soldiers and officers. Later, the legion will be transferred to the front line.

Can Ukraine win? If so, when? "I think you have to be very, very brave to say when. We do everything to make it happen. There is simply no more important task for us."