"Trump wants to end the fire in Ukraine without thinking about the consequences and details. Putin – preserving the status quo until the end of Trump's term in office, so that there are no new sanctions and no new high-quality weapons for Ukraine. Zelensky he needs the war to end or the ceasefire to stop, but with such security guarantees that there will be no repeat of the attack. This, from his point of view, allows him to be re-elected, and the next term he will not be the president of war, but the president of peace. All three of these goals are unrealizable. For all three players," explains Vitaliy Portnikov, a journalist and publicist.

In the new LIGA TALK, Portnikov, together with experienced diplomats Vadim Prystaiko and Lana Zerkal substantively and as simply as possible analyze modern geopolitics, the interests of major players, and Ukraine's place in these "games."

Are we really close to the end of the war, as Zelensky says? What does Trump want to "pull over our heads" in the form of a deal and why is it dangerous? And what should Ukraine do in this turbulence? What is our strategy and how do we survive in a situation where the world order is on the brink?

