Analysis
What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons? Three scenarios and a new role for Europe
Ihor Tymots
LIGA.net correspondent
Nazariy Prysiazhniuk
Data journalist
The support packages that the Joe Biden administration allocated to Ukraine are running out. And Donald Trump's America will not transfer weapons to Ukraine. It is quite possible that it will not sell them. This is about a third of the total amount of aid.
Not only Ukraine will suffer from such a prospect, it will "hurt" primarily the US military-industrial complex (MIC), military analyst Mykhailo Samus tells LIGA.net : "The US military-industrial complex has questions for Trump."
Ukraine's weak point is Patriot, HIMARS, ammunition for them, and some missiles for the F-16.
From this text you will learn:
- what Ukraine will do when arms supplies from the US stop;
- how much money does Europe now need for Ukraine (infographics);
- Can Israel and South Korea become partners for Ukraine?
