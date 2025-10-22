"Today, the work in the Verkhovna Rada ended at 1 p.m. because the servants of the people scattered. We have not had any mono-majority for two years now," explains LIGA.net mP from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenkobecause even under the laws Zelensky servants do not give 226 votes. And in fact, the warring country is ruled by a kind of situational majority of servants and the OPFL. Therefore, the OPFL is doing well, no one is running after them with criminal cases, as against Poroshenko".



Why do representatives of the banned OPFL continue to work in the Verkhovna Rada? What will the parliament look like if the mono-majority is "dissolved"? Could a full-scale Russian invasion be avoided and how?

The answers to these and other questions are in an interview with Iryna Gerashchenko at LIGA.net.